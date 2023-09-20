49ers list Brandon Aiyuk, Ambry Thomas as questionable

The 49ers have not ruled anyone out for Thursday night's game against the Giants.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Ambry Thomas have both been listed as questionable, however. They are the only two players who have been on the injury report at all this week.

Aiyuk was listed as out of practice on Monday because of a shoulder injury, but moved back to limited status on Tuesday. General Manager John Lynch said that Aiyuk's status is "very fluid" and that he anticipates going right up until game time before a call is made.

Thomas has been listed as a limited participant with a knee injury.