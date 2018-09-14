49ers-Lions injury report: Rookie Dante Pettis to make first NFL start

Rookie receiver Dante Pettis will make his first NFL start on Sunday, as the 49ers ruled out Marquise Goodwin from playing against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium, coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday.

Goodwin sustained a deep thigh contusion in the 49ers' opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He did not practice this week.

Backup offensive linemen Joshua Garnett (dislocated toe) and Erik Magnuson (hamstring) will also not play against the Lions.

Starting right guard Mike Person (foot) is questionable with a foot strain. If Person is unable to play, undrafted rookie guard Najee Toran will start on Sunday. The 49ers called up Toran from the practice squad earlier this week.

Pettis played 48 snaps and caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' season-opening 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie receiver Richie James, who did not suit up for the first game of the season, will be in uniform against the Lions, Shanahan said.

Safety Adrian Colbert (hamstring) and linebacker Malcolm Smith (hamstring) are questionable. Defensive back Jimmie Ward and linebacker Elijah Lee would likely start if those players are not available.

49ers Injury Report

Out

G Joshua Garnett (toe)

WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep)

OL Erik Magnuson (hamstring)







Questionable

S Adrian Colbert (hamstring)

G Mike Person (foot)

LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)







Friday's Practice Report

Did not practice

G Joshua Garnett (toe)

WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep)





Limited practice

S Adrian Colbert (hamstring)

C Erik Magnuson (hamstring)

G Mike Person (foot)

LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

CB K'Waun Williams (rib)













Full participation

T Joe Staley (not injury related)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle)





Lions Injury Report

Out

T Andrew Donnal (knee)

G T.J. Lang (back)





Questionable

DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)

RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder)





Friday's Practice Report

Did not practice

T Andrew Donnal (knee)

G T.J. Lang (back)





Limited practice

DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)

RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder)





Full participation

QB Matthew Stafford (shin)



