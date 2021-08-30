49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland taking medical leave for cancer treatment

San Francisco 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland will take a leave from the team after recently learning that cancer which had been in remission has returned.

“It has been an emotional few years for me and my family,” Holland said in a statement. “In September of 2019, I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and have gone through several rounds of remission and relapse. Unfortunately, the cancer has returned and, beginning on September 6th, I will take some time away from the team to receive treatment. In sharing the details of my diagnosis, my desire is that I can be an advocate and beacon of hope for those who are battling cancer to help remind them that we’re in this together.”

The 56-year-old Holland has been with the 49ers since 2017 and has had a long NFL coaching career that included stints with the Packers, Seahawks, Lions, Texans, Raiders and Browns, as well as time in other pro football leagues.

Holland was a second-round pick of the Packers in 1987 and had a seven-year playing career in Green Bay before retiring and joining the Packers’ coaching staff.

