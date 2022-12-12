49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw asks Tom Brady to autograph the ball he intercepted

Tom Brady had a horrible Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers’ outstanding defense. The GOAT completed 34 of 55(!) passes for 253 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 63.7 in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 35-7 loss, and one of Brady’s two picks in the game came on this leaping interception by linebacker Dre Greenlaw with 9:51 left in the third quarter.

Incredible interception by Dre Greenlaw!pic.twitter.com/uONY5FxSV9 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 11, 2022

The problem with being Tom Brady is that everyone else in the NFL views you as an idol. Greenlaw certainly did after the game, when he went up to Brady and asked him to autograph the ball he stole.

Respect. Dre Greenlaw picked off Tom Brady tonight…and now he's signing that ball for him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qh69Vlnjjy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2022

Brady complied.

Dre Greenlaw talks about having Tom Brady sign the ball he intercepted 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0PIYfvZ6p — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 12, 2022

“The worst thing he could tell me was, ‘No,'” Greenlaw said after the game. “I was always told, ‘If you don’t ask, you’ll never know.’ So, he’s a good guy, to be able to sign that ball after he threw those picks, that’s big-time. I appreciate it. He’s the greatest — he’s the GOAT. So, I appreciate it.

“I went like a little fan — like a little fangirl. I tried to soothe him up, make him feel better. Like, ‘Mab, you’re the greatest ever.’ But he is! And hew was like, ‘Man, I appreciate it — good job.’ He looked like he was going through a lot, so [I said], ‘Man, you ain’t gotta sign the ball.'”

Greenlaw was egged on by fellow 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

“Fred came over and said, ‘Man, you get the ball signed?’ and I was like, ‘Man, you gotta sign these balls.’

“It was cool. man. No doubt.”

It’s been a rough season for Brady in all kinds of ways, but kudos for being a good sport with a player who was obviously enthralled by his game — and by the chance to meet an idol on the field.

