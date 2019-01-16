49ers likely to look in-house with QBs coach Rich Scangarello off to Broncos originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kyle Shanahan does not employ an offensive coordinator as head coach of the 49ers.

But the 49ers last season had two coordinators on offense, while Shanahan handled all of the play-calling duties.

The 49ers did not grant permission recently to either passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, 31, or run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, 35, to leave the organization for offensive coordinator positions. After the 2017 season, LaFleur and McDaniel were given promotions to "coordinators" with corresponding raises in their salaries. Both are signed through the 2019 season.

Green Bay's new coach, Matt LaFleur, requested permission from the 49ers to hire his younger brother to serve as his offensive coordinator. And the Arizona Cardinals were interested in McDaniel to be their offensive coordinator for newly hired Kliff Kingsbury. The 49ers denied the requests.

Neither job would include involved play-calling duties. Matt LaFleur and Kingsbury will call the plays for their respective teams. Shanahan likely considered the opportunities for Mike LaFleur and McDaniel as lateral moves.

But the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator job is different. The 49ers allowed quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello to interview with defensive-minded Denver head coach Vic Fangio for that position, and the Broncos officially hired Scangarello on Wednesday afternoon.

"With the addition of Rich Scangarello as our offensive coordinator, we're getting an experienced coach who was a trusted and valued assistant with Kyle Shanahan for three seasons," Fangio said in a statement. "He worked wonders with all the quarterbacks who started for San Francisco during the previous two years as quarterbacks coach. With his background and knowledge, it's the perfect time for Rich to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

"I find this opportunity for Rich very similar to when I first became a defensive coordinator many years ago, and he is ready to take this step in his career."

All indications are the 49ers will likely move either Mike LaFleur or McDaniel to fill the role of quarterbacks coach. Shanahan wants a coach who is already well-versed in his offense to take over as quarterbacks coach.

LaFleur coached wide receivers the past two seasons with the 49ers. McDaniel does not coach a specific position group but he spends a lot of time assisting LaFleur with the wide receivers.

The 49ers could also be looking for an assistant offensive line coach, as the club gave permission to the Packers to interview Adam Stenavich for their offensive line position, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers have already filled to positions on their defensive coaching staff. Joe Woods, 48, who has 14 years of coaching experience, will replace Jeff Hafley as the 49ers defensive backs coach, a league source confirmed. Hafley left the 49ers to serve as co-defensive coordinator under new Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

After serving the past two years as Denver's defensive coordinator under Vance Joseph, Woods will also carry the additional title of passing game coordinator. Woods comes to the 49ers in a supporting role for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

The 49ers were proactive in making a move on the defensive line, where Jeff Zgonina was fired and Kris Kocurek was hired. Kocurek, 40, worked previously with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. There was a report he would be rejoining Adam Gase with the New York Jets before the 49ers hired him.

Saleh has been an admirer of Kocurek from what he saw during Kocurek's nine seasons with Detroit.

"When he recently became available, we acted aggressively to add him to our staff because his philosophy, and the style of play he coaches, fits our scheme and personnel very well," Shanahan said. "We're excited to get him in the meeting rooms and onto the field with our players."

Aside from DeForest Buckner, the 49ers have not gotten much production from their defensive line. Arik Armstead, who is set to enter his fifth season, had a solid season in the run game but did not offer much as a pass-rusher. Solomon Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has not developed into a significant contributor.