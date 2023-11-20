49ers LG Aaron Banks remains out of practice on estimated report

The 49ers were required to put out an estimated practice report with a Thursday night game against the Seahawks looming.

The 49ers already announced that All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga tore an ACL during Sunday's game and will miss the remainder of the season. Otherwise, the team is fairly healthy.

Left guard Aaron Banks (toe) has missed the past two games, but coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism that Banks will be able to return this week.

Right guard Spencer Burford (knee) also would not have practiced Monday, but he played all 60 snaps Sunday.

The 49ers estimated defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (thumb), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (shoulder) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) as limited participants.