49ers legend Steve Young says Jets are 'pretty committed' to drafting Zach Wilson

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson pass vs UCF Knights

When the San Francisco 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it became clear that they're gunning for a quarterback -- because why else would you jump nine spots and trade away an additional two first rounders and a third?

But with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence all but wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey already and the Jets in command of the second overall pick, which will likely be another QB (whether or not the Jets are the ones making that pick is yet to be clear), where does that leave the 49ers?

According to former 49ers QB Steve Young, the team has a QB in mind, but he might already be gone by the time their pick comes along.

“There’s no question in my mind that if, if they (49ers) can figure out how to get Zach [Wilson], that’s their number one first choice. I just don’t know how to get it done. The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family. I don’t know how that gets undone, but a lot could happen,” Young said. “Speaking with some of the coaches and for the Jets, they’re pretty committed to Zach.”

Now things could change between now and the draft. The Jets could decide that they'd rather keep Sam Darnold, and try to squeeze some assets out of the 49ers to move up one pick and take Wilson. That would likely give the Jets some extra picks in the near future, while still having their choice of any non-QB on the board.

There are a few other QB's slated to go in the first round -- namely Ohio State's Justin Fields -- the 49ers could still wind up happy with their decision to trade up.

But if Young's intel is correct, it seems like Wilson will both likely here his name called second and wind up in a Jets jersey.

