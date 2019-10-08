The 49ers are now 4-0 after an exciting 31-3 win over the Browns on Monday night.

People are starting to notice. Including a 49ers great Patrick Willis:

Ok ok ok fellas @49ers I see yah getting after it🌟 That defense tho🔥 Defense✨Special Teams✨Offense✨ Keep On Keeping on 🏈☮️🥰👍💫 #HumbleButHungry — Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) October 8, 2019

Willis mentioned everything that's going right for the team and included emojis which always seals the deal.

The seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker spent the entirety of his seven-season career with San Francisco so having him hat tip you is a plus -- whether he's biased or not.

Willis' mentions were filled with those wanting him to come back to the team after announcing his retirement in 2015.

It appears not only do fans miss him, but they would love to see what he could do to a team that has started on the right foot.

