49ers legend, Hall of Famer Dave 'The Intimidator' Wilcox dies at 80

Prior to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000, outside linebacker Dave Wilcox often had to tell people he once played for the 49ers.

Many times, the next question was, “When?”

Wilcox had his standard answer: “Before Joe and money.”

Wilcox died Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced in a statement. He was 80.

“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said. “He transformed the outside linebacker position — one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.”

Wilcox, who attended the University of Oregon, lived in nearby Junction City. His sons, Josh and Justin, also played football at Oregon. Justin has been the Cal head coach since 2013.

Dave Wilcox entered the NFL in 1964 as a third-round selection (No. 29 overall) in the NFL Draft. He chose to sign with the 49ers after being a sixth-round pick (No. 46) of the Houston Oilers in the AFL draft.

Wilcox played his entire 11-year professional career with the 49ers. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and missed only one game in his career because of injury.

“I used to say that his triceps went from his earlobe to his wrists,” said former 49ers assistant coach Mike Giddings, who presented Wilcox on the steps of the Hall of Fame. “He simply manhandled blockers.”

Wilcox was enshrined into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2000, along with 49ers legends Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott. The honor came 26 years after Wilcox played his final game in the NFL.

''If I had to pick a year, this would be it,” Wilcox said that July day in 2000. “This is as good as it gets, going in with Joe and Ronnie. I'm in awe of all of this.''

During his induction speech, Wilcox put into perspective his feelings on being honored among the greats to ever play the game.

“There are now 204 people in the Hall of Fame,” Wilcox said. “The maximum seven people are elected each year for the next hundred years, there will be 904 people.

“Think of how many guys have been associated with this game in the past, and how many will be involved in the next hundred years. There are only so few that make it to this select group. Amazing, isn’t it?”