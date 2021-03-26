49ers leapfrog the Falcons to take the No. 3 spot in draft

With the 2021 NFL draft just over a month away, teams are already jockeying for position. The Falcons, who hold the No. 4 overall pick, were leapfrogged in the draft order on Friday afternoon by the San Francisco 49ers.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers moved up from No. 12 overall to No. 3 after a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources. Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. pic.twitter.com/nRLMUaWGo5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

The 49ers gave up their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, they gave up their 2022 third-round selection (originally reported as a 2021 third-round selection).

Schefter went on to report that San Francisco had been trying to move up for weeks, discussing potential trades with the Falcons and Bengals as well.

49ers have been attempting to move into top five picks for several weeks now, per sources. They discussed trading up with Dolphins at 3, Falcons at 4, Bengals at 5 and ultimately decided to go as high as they could, per sources. There were no trade-up talks with the Jets at 2. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Draft experts have consistently predicted Atlanta to trade down. We don’t know what kind of deal with the 49ers may have been discussed, but the lack of a deal doesn’t mean the Falcons won’t still pull off a trade before draft day.

The new draft order. https://t.co/wla0QOedTs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

Some others teams that Atlanta could look to trade with are the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and possibly the Carolina Panthers.

