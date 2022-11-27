49ers lead Saints 10-0 at halftime after late Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown pass

Anyone expecting offensive fireworks between the Saints and 49ers was feeling disappointed by most of the action in the first half, but the 49ers were able to finally find the end zone just before the end of the second quarter.

One play after hooking up with wide receiver Jauan Jennings for an 18-yard gain on third down, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found Jennings in the back of the end zone for a five-yard score with 13 seconds left to play. The touchdown pushed their lead to 10-0 and it remained that way through the end of the half.

Jennings has five catches for 43 yards overall and Brandon Aiyuk had two catches for 47 yards on an earlier drive that took the 49ers inside the Saints’ five-yard-line. They went for it on a fourth down, but Garoppolo was stopped short on a scramble.

The Saints offense crossed midfield twice in the first half, but they wound up punting on both of those possessions. They also saw running back Alvin Kamara lose a fumble on their opening possession of the day, so there’s a lot for them to do better offensively after the break.

