49ers lead Rams 20-7 at halftime

In a game between two teams that have effectively secured their postseason position, the 49ers lead the Rams 20-7 at halftime.

The 49ers scored long touchdown drives on three of their four first-half possessions, with Elijah Mitchell taking in a 1-yard score to start the game and Sam Darnold taking in a 1-yard touchdown to cap the second. Ronnie Bell then caught a 5-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to make the score 20-7.

Starting for a resting Brock Purdy, Darnold has played well, going 14-of-19 for 168 yards with a touchdown.

49ers kicker Jake Moody missed a 38-yard field goal, as it hit the right upright and was no good. It was the first time in his rookie season that Moody missed a field goal from inside 40 yards. Moody also missed an extra point, his first of the season after starting his career 60-of-60 with two makes in Sunday’s first half.

The biggest intrigue of this game is Puka Nacua’s attempt to set rookie records for receptions and receiving yards. He has already tied Bill Groman’s record 1,473 receiving yards with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Carson Wentz to cap Los Angeles’ first drive late in the first quarter.

But Nacua still needs another yard to break it and two more receptions to break Jaylen Waddle’s record of 104 catches. The 49ers have covered Nacua well and aren’t just going to lay down and surrender the records. The Rams would certainly like to get Nacua both records early in the second half so he can rest for the remainder of the game.

Wentz is 7-of-12 for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception.