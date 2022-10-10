49ers lead NFC West after getting only win of division in Week 5

The NFC West continues to be a very tight division. After five weeks, one game separates every team. In Week 5, only the San Francisco 49ers won their game, which gives them a one-game lead in the division.

Here are the NFC West standings after five weeks.

San Francisco 49ers, 3-2 (2-0 division) Los Angeles Rams, 2-3 (1-1 division) Arizona Cardinals, 2-3 (0-1 division) Seattle Seahawks, 2-3 (0-1 division)

Let’s take a look at what happened in Week 5 and what is coming up for the division in Week 6.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





San Francisco 49ers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers beat the woeful Carolina Panthers 37-15 on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Jeff Wilson carried the ball 17 times for 120 yards and a score.

The defense sacked Baker Mayfield six times and picked him off once.

Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys 22-10 on Sunday. The Rams’ defense held the Cowboys to only 239 yards of offense but 57 of those came on a touchdown run by Dallas running back Tony Pollard.

The Rams turned the ball over three times and the Cowboys had a defensive touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals failed to score in the first quarter, something they have failed to do in every game this season, and lost their eighth consecutive home game at State Farm Stadium in a 20-17 loss to the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

Replacement kicker Matt Ammendola, playing in place of the Cardinals’ regular kicker, Matt Prater, missed a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds left that would have sent the game into overtime.

The Cardinals held the Eagles to 357 yards of offense, the first time they were held under 400 yards.

Seattle Seahawks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks played well enough offensively to win on Sunday as quarterback Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes and the team rushed for 151 yards, but the defense was gashed by the New Orleans Saints in a 39-32 loss.

Story continues

Taysom Hill had 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and he had a touchdown pass. Alvin Kamara had 194 total yards from scrimmage, rushing for 103 yards and catching six passes for 91 more, and the Saints rushed for 235 yards as a team.

Coming up in Week 6

The Cardinals and Seahawks will face one another in Seattle for a divisional matchup.

The Rams will face the 1-4 Panthers at home.

The 49ers will travel to Georgia to face the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire