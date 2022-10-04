49ers lead NFC West after 4 games with everyone 2-2

The NFC West continues to be very, very tight. After four games, every single team is 2-2. The slow start by the Arizona Cardinals doesn’t appear to have hurt them and their chances in the division.

Sitting atop the division at 2-2 are the San Francisco 49ers. They get the top spot because they are 2-0 in the division.

Here are the standings currently:

San Francisco 49ers, 2-2 (2-0 division) Los Angeles Rams, 2-2 (1-1 division) Arizona Cardinals, 2-2 (0-1 division) Seattle Seahawks, 2-2 (0-1 division)

Let’s take a look at what happened in the division in Week 4 and what is coming up in Week 5.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers picked up 24-9 win on Monday night over the Rams with the defense holding the Rams to only 257 total yards and no touchdowns.

Their offense had two big plays — a 32-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson and a 57-yard touchdown reception by Deebo Samuel.

The defense sacked Matthew Stafford seven times and scored a touchdown on a pick-6.

San Francisco’s defense is only allowing 3.8 yards per play this season.

Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After a 20-12 win over the Cardinals in Week 4 in which they did not allow a touchdown, they were held without a touchdown against the 49ers in their 24-9 Monday night loss.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked seven times and threw a pick-6.

Arizona Cardinals

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals failed to score in the first quarter again and trailed 10-3 but scored 23 unanswered points in the second half for a 26-16 road win over the Carolina Panthers.

Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another, while the defense held the Panthers to 220 yards, had two sacks, forced three turnovers and batted down five passes at the line of scrimmage.

Seattle Seahawks

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Seattle offense was on again. After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, they bounced back for a 48-45 road win over the Detroit Lions.

Geno Smith passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown, Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two scores, while DK Metcalf had seven receptions for 149 yards.

The offense had 555 total yards but allowed 520 yards to the Lions.

Coming up in Week 5

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

All four teams will play in Week 5. The Seahawks and 49ers will be on the road, while the Cardinals and Rams have home games.

The Seahawks are on the road against the 1-3 New Orleans Saints

The 49ers are on the road to play the 1-3 Panthers the Cardinals just beat.

The Cardinals host the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams will host the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire