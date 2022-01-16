49ers lead Cowboys 16-7 at halftime but Nick Bosa heads to locker room early

The 49ers dominated the Cowboys in the first half, taking a 16-7 lead into the locker room.

San Francisco scored on its first four possessions and finished the first half with 203 yards. The only reason the Cowboys remain in the game is because the Dallas defense held the 49ers to field goals on three of the 49ers’ scoring possessions.

Elijah Mitchell scored a touchdown on the opening possession on a 4-yard run.

The 49ers then cashed in on field goals of 53, 40 and 52 yards by Robbie Gould. Gould now is 18-for-18 in his career on field goals in the playoffs, the most field goals without a miss in NFL postseason history. He also has made all 30 postseason extra points.

Dallas gained 67 of its 110 first half yards on its only scoring drive. Amari Cooper scored on a 20-yard pass from Dak Prescott.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 11-of-14 for 133 yards, while Prescott is 9-of-16 for 89 yards and a touchdown.

In first half injury news, the 49ers list defensive lineman Jordan Willis as questionable to return with an ankle injury. Defensive end Nick Bosa left late in the first half presumably to have a cognitive check after hitting his helmet on the leg of teammate D.J. Jones after getting a holding call on La'el Collins.

The Cowboys have five penalties for 39 yards and lost the time of possession 19:16 to 10:44.

