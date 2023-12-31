49ers lead Commanders 13-10 at halftime

The heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers lead the Washington Commanders 13-10 at halftime of their Week 17 matchup.

San Francisco opened the game on offense and drove the ball down the field on 12 plays, but Washington’s defense held the Niners to a field goal.

After the Commanders went three-and-out on their first possession, the 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, went on a nine-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

How would Washington respond?

By feeding running back Brian Robinson Jr., Robinson had a 12-yard run on his first carry, and then Howell hit Robinson on a beautifully designed screen pass that went for 22 yards. The Commanders would settle for a field goal.

Washington’s defense continued to play hard, though, forcing a punt when cornerback Christian Holmes made an excellent play on third down. Holmes was forced into duty with all of Washington’s injuries in the secondary.

The Commanders would begin their next possession from the 16-yard line. Howell found wide receiver Terry McLaurin three times on the drive, including a 42-yard dime to set up a three-yard touchdown pass to McLaurin.

It was Howell’s best drive in weeks.

The 49ers were driving again, but Washington’s defense was excellent in the red zone, forcing a field goal.

Howell completed nine of 13 passes for 100 yards in the first half, while McLaurin caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Robinson rushed for 33 yards on six attempts, and also had 22 yards receiving.

Washington will get the ball first in the second half.

