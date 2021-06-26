49ers LB Fred Warner ranked 20th best NFL player by PFF

San Francisco 49ers fans know well how dominant linebacker Fred Warner can be on the gridiron. One of the cornerstones of the Niners defense since he was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, Warner has quickly become one of the best linebackers in the league. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus’ recently released rankings, Warner is the 20th best player in the league.

Warner slots in right behind Kansas City Chiefs interior defensive lineman Chris Jones and ahead of Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa. Warner already topped PFF’s list of the top 25 players under 25 and remains among the league’s elite regardless of his age. Seattle’s Bobby Wagner is the only linebacker who ranks higher than Warner on the list.

Over his career, Warner has started all 48 of the 49ers regular season games and accrued 367 tackles. In 2020, he amassed 125 tackles, seven quarterback hits, six passes defended, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one sack.

Defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams also landed at Nos. 27 and 24 on the list, respectively.