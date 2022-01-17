49ers LB Fred Warner questionable to return vs. Cowboys with ankle injury
There was more bad injury news for the 49ers defense in the fourth quarter of their wild-card matchup with the Cowboys. Linebacker Fred Warner went down with a non-contact injury and limped off the field. He’s officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.
He appeared to grab at his right leg and was in considerable pain on the field while being attended to by trainers.