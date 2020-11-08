49ers LB Fred Warner should be a household name

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is a star in every sense, except that he’s not quite reached the ‘household name’ level yet. He should be there soon though.

Warner, a third-round pick from BYU in the 2018 draft, almost immediately took over the starting Mike linebacker spot for San Francisco upon arriving at the facility. The team was so confident in Warner’s abilities as a rookie they assigned him the role of relaying plays in from the defensive coordinator.

San Francisco was an abysmal 4-12 club during Warner’s strong rookie season though and Warner didn’t get a ton of attention.

Last year the 49ers boasted one of the NFL’s best defenses, but the defensive line was the star. Warner was excellent, but he was overshadowed by that defensive front. Now he’s taken his game to a new level, but San Francisco’s injury-ravaged season has pushed them, and Warner, out of the national conversation.

In fact, Warner landed on Doug Farrar’s list of the NFL’s most underrated defensive players at the Touchdown Wire. Here’s Farrar on the 49ers’ third-year linebacker:

Warner has been a key cog in San Francisco’s defense since his rookie season of 2018, but he’s played at his best in 2020 despite injuries all around him. He hasn’t allowed a touchdown and has two interceptions this season, giving up 23 of 31 targets for just 156 yards, and an opponent passer rating of 58.0. Add in his 24 stops, and it’s just one more great season for a defender who has never been given the credit he deserves for hitting the ground running at the NFL level.

Warner is a prototypical modern NFL linebacker with the size and strength to get downhill vs. the run, but the athleticism to get out in coverage against tight ends, running backs and wide receivers.

His ability to own the middle of the field makes him an invaluable piece for defending contemporary NFL offenses. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Warner following their Week 9 showdown that Warner should be an All-Pro.

It’s not an outrageous claim to say Warner is the best middle linebacker in the NFL. He’s the second-highest graded linebacker overall by Pro Football Focus, trailing only Seattle’s Bobby Wagner. He’s also ranked No. 8 in run defense, No. 12 in tackling, No. 4 in pass rush and No. 1 in coverage by PFF. He’s been outstanding in every facet.

The 49ers may not be backing up their Super Bowl run with a better year, but Fred Warner has. If this isn’t the season where he gets league-wide recognition as one of the game’s best players at his position, it’ll happen soon.