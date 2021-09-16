49ers LB Dre Greenlaw to miss 6-8 weeks

The 49ers on Thursday got bad news on linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Matt Barrows of the Athletic reported Greenlaw will have surgery on a groin injury he suffered in the season opener. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the procedure will keep Greenlaw out six-to-eight weeks.

Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown late in the first half of the 49ers’ Week 1 win over the Lions. He missed the next series and exited to the locker room early.

Azeez Al-Shaair, who was excellent in Detroit, figures to slide into the Will linebacker role. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was the first linebacker off the bench after Greenlaw’s injury, so it stands to reason he’ll be the starting Sam LB in Philadelphia.

Former Eagles LB Nathan Gerry is the only linebacker on the practice squad. He could be elevated Sunday if the 49ers want some additional LB depth.