49ers LB Dre Greenlaw joins 'NFL Now' ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Cowboys
The Giants have released their injury designations for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia and it is a short list. Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is listed as questionable to play in the divisional round because of a quad injury. Ojulari was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with the injury. Safety/linebacker Landon Collins [more]
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally [more]
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
In Dane Brugler's latest mock draft, the Bears trade back from first overall and still land a top five pick and draft haul from the Colts.
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is surrounded by superstar talent and a mastermind coach. But he looks like exactly the right player for his team
The 49ers are on a great streak, but the Cowboys had a good season too.
Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan joked that his coaching left his players speechless during film sessions.
5 best NFL Playoffs predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Divisional Round games.
Predicting the four winners in the NFL playoff divisional round and who will be advancing to the conference championship games.
Why Eagles rookies will be further ahead by watching as opposed to playing on a team not in the playoffs?
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]