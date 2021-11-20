49ers' last two weeks prove why Jaguars can't be underestimated

49ers' last two weeks prove why Jags can't be underestimated originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers followed up their worst game of the season with their best.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team arrived in Jacksonville late Friday night with the hopes of carrying over their dominating all-around Week 10 performance.

But finding consistency is not so easy, Shanahan said, because of the parity within the NFL.

“I always think it's so competitive,” Shanahan said. “And that's what I think is so cool about the NFL. “You watch Jacksonville and you can see why they beat Buffalo. It doesn't look surprising when you watch the tape.”

When the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills met Nov. 7, it was a game that matched one of the worst teams in the league against one of the best.

Jacksonville came away with a shocking 9-6 victory over a team that was on everyone’s shortlist of Super Bowl contenders.

“That's I think why everyone loves watching the NFL because every game can be like that,” Shanahan said. “You have to play very well to win consistently and I don't think people get how hard it is for the players emotionally and physically to do that every single week for this long.”

The 49ers (4-5) got back in the NFC playoff conversation with a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Safety Jimmie Ward provided two early interceptions, and the 49ers did not commit any turnovers.

A week earlier, the 49ers turned it over twice early in the game and could not recover in a 31-17 loss to the short-handed Arizona Cardinals.

Those kinds of up-and-down fortunes are more the rule for NFL, as teams seek to maintain a weekly high level of play.

It might be even more difficult this season with the league expanding its schedule to 17 games.

Shanahan said he is not quite sure how the numbers will add up at the end of the season. That is something he will deal with when that time comes.

“We'll see at the end of this, but it's just one game at a time,” Shanahan said. “And when you get to 16, that's probably the first time we'll actually think about, ‘Oh, there is a 17th one.’ We'll deal with it.”

