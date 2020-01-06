How 49ers' last-second win over Saints set up Vikings' NFL playoff upset

This upcoming Saturday was supposed to be a thrilling end to the 49ers-Seahawks trilogy this season. The whole football world expected the two rivals to square off in the NFC divisional round at Levi's Stadium.

Instead, New Orleans Saints fans have yet another reason to be mad at the refs as they fell 26-20 at home in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The No. 1-seeded 49ers now will face the No. 6-seeded Vikings, as opposed to the No. 5-seeded Seahawks.

But maybe Saints fans should be more mad at the 49ers than the refs right now. If it wasn't for San Francisco's last-second 48-46 Week 14 win in New Orleans, the Saints wouldn't have even been playing this past weekend.

That's 49ers/Saints game had massive ramifications. If the Saints would have pulled it off, they'd have been 14-2 and the 1 seed. Avoided today. Niners, even with the Seattle win would have been the 3 seed at 12-4 & hosted Minny. Instead they chilled & saints lost — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) January 6, 2020

Remember that wild win in the Big Easy? Here's a refresher.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was phenomenal, completing 26 of his 35 pass attempts for 349 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The play of the day -- and possibly the year before Dre Greenlaw's game-saving tackle against the Seahawks -- was George Kittle's mind-blowing 39-yard reception on fourth down with only 39 seconds left and the 49ers down 46-45.

Kittle went full Beast Mode and a 14-yard facemask penalty put the 49ers on the Saints' 13-yard line. Two plays later, Robbie Gould nailed the game-winning 30-yard field goal with no time remaining.

George Freakin' Kittle 😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/y7ywfKYM2L — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 8, 2019

The win gave the 49ers an 11-2 record with three games remaining, while the Saints fell to 10-3. San Francisco won two of its final three games to secure a first-round bye and the top seed in the NFC playoffs. That could have been the Saints.

[RELATED: Six matchups that could decide 49ers-Vikings playoff game]

However, New Orleans finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed and faced the Vikings in the first round. The rest is history.

Now, the 49ers must take down quarterback Kirk Cousins and Co. to continue their dream season.

How 49ers' last-second win over Saints set up Vikings' NFL playoff upset