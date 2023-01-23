49ers lasso Cowboys, Bengals bust Bills en route to Championship Weekend I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, January 23, 2023, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

NFL Championship Weekend is set with the 49ers taking on the Eagles in the NFC and the Chiefs hosting the Bengals in the AFC

Brock Purdy’s ‘Cinderella’ story continued as San Francisco overcame some offensive challenges with a strong defense that got the best of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

Joe Burrow marched into snowy Buffalo and dismantled the Bills.

The Bills Mafia gave a warm welcome to Damar Hamlin, who was on hand in Buffalo

Joe Burrow took a shot at the NFL after Cincinnati’s dominating performance in the divisional round