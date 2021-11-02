49ers land pass rusher Charles Omenihu in trade with Texans

The San Francisco 49ers got some help in the pass rush department ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline.

The 49ers have landed young pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who is being traded from the Houston Texans in exchange for a future late-round pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Omenihu, a former fifth rounder, has drawn plenty of interest with a lack of pass rushers available, according to Rapoport. It’s a move the should bolster San Francisco’s defensive front.

In 2.5 seasons with the Texans, Omenihu has totaled 7.0 career sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 4 pass breakups.

The 49ers are currently 26th in adjusted sack rate and 22nd in pass defense efficiency, per Football Outsiders. San Francisco has 16 sacks through seven games, which is tied for 20th in the league.

The hope is Omenihu, who doesn’t have any sacks so far in 2021, can help bolster this 49ers pass rush.

