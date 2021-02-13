49ers land Deshaun Watson in bizarre four-way fake trade from Nick Wright

49ers land Watson in bizarre fake trade from Nick Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The speculation surrounding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers continues to grow. Whether it be a free agent signing, a draft prospect or trade, they’re out there. However, one particular trade that was put out into the universe, is … interesting.

Fox Sports 1’s Nick Wright proposed this four-team trade:

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson going to the 49ers isn’t a new thought, as he’s made it very clear he no longer wants to play for that organization. Watson reportedly has the 49ers high on his list of potential trade destinations, and recently sought out and commented on a photo of himself wearing a Joe Montana 49ers jersey, which only heightened speculation.

In this four-team trade, Wright proposed New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold would be sent to the Texans to replace Watson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently said on the “Haberman & Middlekauff” podcast that he believed the Jets possibly could receive a late first-round pick for Darnold.

Remember, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly sent the Detroit Lions two first-round picks and a third-round pick along with Jared Goff in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

Imagine what you could get for someone of Watson’s caliber.

The trade Wright proposes also brings the Seattle Seahawks into the mix. The Jets … with Russell Wilson? THAT Russell Wilson? There are reports Seahawks management hasn’t been happy with his performance, and Wilson himself noted his frustrations with those around him.

After hearing that, many calls likeley have come in asking about Wilson.

NBC Sports' Chris Simms told NBC Sports Bay Area he doesn't believe the 49ers would offer up edge rusher Nick Bosa for Watson either.

When you pick apart this blockbuster trade, in sections, it’s not completely crazy, but it’s difficult to see how this could all come to fruition.

