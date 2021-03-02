49ers' lack of QB consistency exemplified by lengthy Pro Bowl drought

49ers' lengthy Pro Bowl QB drought shows lack of consistency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Remember when the 49ers were a factory for producing Pro Bowl quarterbacks?

As the rumor mill continues to spin out speculation on San Francisco's quarterback situation, it’s a good time to recall it’s been nearly two decades since the 49ers sent a signal-caller to the NFL’s All-Star game.

Al Sacco of 49ers Webzone shared this nugget to put the situation in perspective.

From 1981-2002 (22 years), #49ers QBs made the Pro Bowl 17 times (Montana: 7, Young: 7, Garcia: 3).



SF has not had a QB make the Pro Bowl since (18 years). — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) February 28, 2021

Since Jeff Garcia’s Pro Bowl season in 2002, 15 different quarterbacks have started for the 49ers. From Tim Rattay to Nick Mullens, San Francisco fans have seen plenty of mediocrity under center the past couple of decades.

So perhaps you can understand the 49ers fans on Twitter who are still holding out hope for the blockbuster acquisition of Deshaun Watson this offseason. Watson has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons and led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards last year, but would command a hefty trade package.

While 49ers general manager John Lynch has publicly said he has no doubts that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the team’s quarterback next season, the front office also reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers recently to check in on Teddy Bridgewater's availability.

In the end, a Pro Bowl invitation is a nice cherry on top to a productive season or could lead to a contract bonus for the player. But the lengthy 49ers quarterback Pro Bowl drought shows why The Faithful are so thirsty for a proven signal-caller in 2021.

