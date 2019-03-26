How 49ers' Kyle Shanahan's dad Mike helped rehabbing Jimmy Garoppolo originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

PHOENIX – 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to continue the process of teaching Jimmy Garoppolo last season while the quarterback rehabbed from a season-ending torn ACL.

But Shanahan and then-49ers QB coach Rich Scangarello did not have much time to spend with the team's franchise signal-caller, as they had to get Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard prepared for a game each week.

Shanahan came up with the perfect solution.

His dad, two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan, had plenty of free time while visiting for a couple of weeks around Christmas.

"I don't want just anyone to talk to Jimmy about football," Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday at the NFL owners meeting. "I want somebody who knows what he's talking about, so it was cool. They'd just turn on games and watch stuff and just talk. It wasn't him teaching our offense or anything.

"Since we couldn't spend much time with (Garoppolo), it was cool to have. When my dad was here for Christmas, ‘Dad, would you like to get away from the grandkids and go watch ball?' My dad was like, ‘Thank you.'"

Mike Shanahan, 66, spent 20 seasons as an NFL head coach, and was known for his offensive brilliance. He has not coached since the 2013 season with Washington.

He ended up going to the 49ers' training complex approximately four times a week for two weeks to meet with Garoppolo, and talk about football.

"It wasn't that big of a deal, but it was just neat to have that," Kyle Shanahan said. "I think they both enjoyed it. I think my dad really enjoyed it. He loves talking football."