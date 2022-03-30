49ers' Kyle Shanahan 'very happy' to see Russell Wilson leave NFC West

49ers' Shanahan 'very happy' to see Wilson leave NFC West originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When news reached Santa Clara three weeks ago that the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson, the 49ers certainly considered it a win.

A win -- you know, something the 49ers rarely earned against the Seahawks in Wilson’s 10 seasons in the NFC West.

“I was happy,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said at the NFL Annual Meeting about learning of the trade that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

“I had no problem with it. Russell’s been an unbelievable player. Everyone knows how great he’s been in Seattle. His legacy there will be what it is for a long time.”

During his run as the best quarterback in Seahawks history, Wilson beat up on the 49ers. Over the past decade, Seattle posted a 16-4 regular-season record against the 49ers with Wilson leading the way, and a win in their lone playoff matchup in the 2013 NFC Championship Game. He threw 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in those head-to-head matchups.

Shanahan’s teams posted a 2-8 record against the Seahawks with Wilson making every start.

Still, the 49ers will not be making a clean break from going up against Wilson. The 49ers face teams from the AFC West this season, and that means a regular-season game in Denver.

“I’m very happy we don’t have to see him twice a year,” Shanahan said. “Unfortunately, we still play the AFC West, but at least it’s only once.”

