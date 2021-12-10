49ers' Kyle Shanahan says Deebo Samuel's Week 14 status unclear

Shanahan says Deebo's Week 14 status could clear up Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel missed his first game of 2021 on Sunday in the 49ers' 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, as the star wideout battles a groin injury. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to have his No. 1 wideout back for an important Week 14 battle with the Cincinnati Bengals, but told KNBR on Thursday that his status will be clearer after practice on Friday (H/T 49ers Web Zone).

"I think we'll have a good idea, hopefully after tomorrow," Shanahan said. ""He didn't go today. He's doing stuff on the sides. So, he's getting his conditioning and work and stuff. We just don't want him competing against guys because we want to give him as many days to where he feels good. But if he's competing against a guy, and he does one step too hard, that's how you reinjure it.



"He's doing all his stuff on the side, looking good so far. But hopefully, he can get into practice tomorrow and show he's able to go. But yeah, it won't be until tomorrow, at the earliest."

Samuel was not able to go Thursday, although multiple beat reporters on site shared that he appeared to be suited up and moving well in stretches and drills off to the side.

Friday is the 49ers' final practice day before hopping on a flight to Cincinnati. Samuel certainly would be a nice addition against a Bengals team that ranks 27th in passing yards allowed this season.

George Kittle did have his breakout game of the 2021 campaign with Deebo sidelined against Seattle, as the tight end racked up 181 yards and two touchdowns.

It sounds like Deebo could end up being able to go in Week 14, but the 49ers are going to be understandably cautious with their star wideout.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast