One would assume a head coach's perks are pretty great. One of them happens to be having a couch in the office -- you know, for the days you need to crash there.

The 49ers finished an impressive 51-13 stomping over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, just to turn around and prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

That means a lot of all-nighters for the staff:

Shanahan says the short week involves a lot of all-nighters for the coaching staff. Jokes he's sleeping on his couch - which he gets in his office as a head-coaching perk. — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) October 29, 2019

"Now that I'm a head coach, I've got a couch in my office, so that's nice," Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday in Santa Clara.

Humblebrag if you must, but that's a major perk.

The Cardinals will need to get some rest as well. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's impressed with the 49ers' defensive game. A lot of that jumped out on the tape Kingsbury and his staff has been watching.

49ers' Kyle Shanahan reveals he sleeps at facility during short week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area