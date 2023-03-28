49ers' Kyle Shanahan reflects on Jimmy Garoppolo's wins, injuries

Shanahan reflects on Jimmy G's wins, injuries with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX — At the conclusion of the 49ers’ 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan said he foresaw “no scenario” in which Jimmy Garoppolo would remain with the organization as a free agent.

Sure enough, Garoppolo now is a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a three-year, $72.75 million contract.

One of the running jokes over Garoppolo’s six years with the club is how difficult it was for anyone in the organization to get in touch with him in the offseason. So, remaining on brand, Garoppolo and Shanahan have not spoken since Garoppolo’s official departure.

“That would be impossible,” Shanahan said Tuesday with a laugh at the NFL Annual Meeting. “You’d have to run into Jimmy to have a conversation with him — for anybody.”

Garoppolo’s memorable time with the organization will be remembered for the high level of winning but also the many injuries that prevented him from playing in 33 games.

When asked what Shanahan will remember about Garoppolo’s years with the 49ers, he touched on that dichotomy.

“It was extremely successful,” Shanahan said. “I mean, look at his record. I know he had a hard time staying healthy with us. The one year he did stay healthy, he took us to the Super Bowl. The next year that he stayed the most healthy, we went to the NFC Championship.

“Jimmy played at an extremely high level for us and allowed us to win a lot of games and is a very good quarterback.”

The 49ers were 42-19 in games Garoppolo started, including a 4-2 mark in the NFL playoffs. The 49ers squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-20 loss.

San Francisco was one win away from a return trip to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season, but its hopes were dashed when Garoppolo sustained thumb and shoulder injuries that limited his effectiveness in the postseason.

Again, the 49ers blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead in a 20-17 loss to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo's final season with the 49ers was his most productive. He began the year as the backup to Trey Lance and was forced into action in Week 2 when Lance sustained a season-ending injury.

Garoppolo completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 103.0.

His season came to an end in Week 13 when he sustained a fractured foot. The injury opened the way for rookie Brock Purdy, who outperformed Garoppolo in his eight-game stint as the starter.

Garoppolo ranks No. 1 in 49ers history in completion percentage (67%) and yards per pass attempt (8.3). His passer rating of 99.2 ranks second in franchise history behind only Steve Young.

