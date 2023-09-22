49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides update on Deebo Samuel rib injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After already being down one wide receiver, the 49ers feared that Deebo Samuel might have sustained a serious rib injury in the second half of their 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday.

A few hours later, Shanahan provided an update on Samuel's status.

"Deebo Samuel [got] his ribs checked out, no break," Shanahan said via conference call Friday afternoon. "[He's] pretty sore today so he'll be day-to-day."

Samuel appeared to have sustained the injury in the second half of the "Thursday Night Football" game when he was slow to get up after a catch, and was examined in the team's medical tent.

The 27-year-old returned to the field, though, and even caught a touchdown with the rib discomfort. Samuel caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' third straight win to start the season.

Brandon Aiyuk was ruled out of the prime-time game due to a shoulder injury he sustained in San Francisco's Week 2 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

With Week 3 in the rearview, Samuel, Aiyuk and the rest of the team can enjoy three days off before practice returns Monday and 10 days to prepare for their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

