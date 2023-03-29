49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides update on Brock Purdy’s timeline for return

Shanahan provides update on Purdy’s timeline for return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX — Kyle Shanahan is content with both the best- and worst-case scenarios for Brock Purdy’s return from surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament.

While at the NFL Annual Meeting, the 49ers coach spoke on Tuesday sharing what he knows about the timetable of his quarterback’s return.

“He won’t be able to do anything on the field for, who knows,” Shanahan said on Tuesday. “I think it can go anywhere from six months to eight months. It’s all open like that. We will have a better idea, they say, at three months out of surgery of whether it will be six months or eight months.

“I don’t know, it’s how it heals and I’m sure I’ll get lots of questions but that’s all I know and I’m pretty good with that.”

Purdy underwent successful “internal brace” surgery on his UCL on March 10th, which puts his three-month health evaluation in early June. If the quarterback is on schedule in the healing process, he could start throwing the ball soon after that.

While the 23-year-old will not be able to participate on the field at that time, the hope is that Purdy’s ramp-up to full participation will occur in early September. The best-case scenario would be a return to team activities at some point during training camp.

“We start Phase 1 [April 17] and I expect everyone back at that time,” Shanahan said. “I think he will do his rehab down here, and then I’m sure he will move it to us.

"We’ll see in three months if he can be ready for camp, or if not, could possibly say that it’s going a little slower, it might be Week 1. I’m hearing at the latest Week 4, but that’s just all estimations and we will see what happens.”

Until Purdy can return to action, Trey Lance and newly signed free agent Sam Donald will hold down the fort on the offense. Shanahan did share that the team will need to add another quarterback to the 90-man roster until Purdy is able to participate.

The head coach shared that the club could look to sign another free agent or undrafted free agent to add depth to the quarterback room.

Maybe most important is the mental health of Purdy as he navigates returning from the first significant injury of his football career. Shanahan has kept in touch with the Iowa State product and reports that he is doing well, and can’t wait to get back on the field with his teammates.

"He’s great,” Shanahan said. “He’s got to be patient with it. It was nerve-wracking how long he had to wait for the surgery, because you never know for sure until they open you up and look at it. I know that was tough on him.

“I know once he got out of the surgery and they said it was clean, I know that took a lot of anxiety off of him. Now he’s just ready to get at it and get back on schedule. And hopefully, that’s training camp.”

