How 49ers' Kyle Shanahan will prepare for Rams 'series'-like matchup

The 49ers are about to see their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the fifth time in 50 weeks. So it's safe to say these teams know each other inside and out.

Ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, coach Kyle Shanahan sat down with the 49ers' radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa, who emphasized that both teams know each other inside and out.

"It's like a series now," Shanahan told Papa on the latest edition of "49ers Game Plan." "There's not much scheming going on anymore. We know what they do. They know what we do.

"It's about who protects the ball most, who doesn't turn it over, and who makes the most plays. And I think we've been able to do that more often than not. But it's always tough, and it's going to be tough this week. That's kind of what's fun about it. It's a very physical game, and you know what you're going to expect."

Additionally, Shanahan expects 49ers fans to march into SoFi Stadium and take over, like what happened on both visits to LA last season. However, it won't change the 49ers' preparation for the game, despite having a possible "homefield advantage" on the road in Los Angeles.

"We always work the silent count regardless because I know they're going to have fans there too, so you never know when they're going to be loud," Shanahan added. "So you're always ready for both. But, yeah, I expect our fans to take it over. They've done in the last two times we played them, almost every time we've been in that stadium."

While the 49ers know what to expect from their NFC West rival, they will be without Deebo Samuel, who has tormented the Rams' defense for years.

The 26-year-old terrorized the Los Angeles defense in their first meeting in Week 4, going off for 115 receiving yards and one touchdown. Samuel will be out due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

