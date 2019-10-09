49ers' Kyle Shanahan predicted George Kittle's touchdown in win vs. Browns

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the top playcallers in the NFL, having put together significant turnarounds as an offensive coordinator in Washington and Atlanta before being named the head coach in San Francisco.

His ability to devise plays and scheme around the talent he's working with helped George Kittle become one of the NFL's top tight ends in 2018 despite having a combination of Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard as his quarterbacks for much of the season.

During the team's 31-3 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, Shanahan dialed up a pass play that resulted in a pinpoint 22-yard touchdown falling into Kittle's hands.

According to injured 49ers tackle Joe Staley, Shanahan knew the play would result in six points before the ball was even snapped.

Joe Staley was standing next to Kyle Shanahan before Jimmy Garoppolo's 22-yard touchdown to George Kittle. Staley said Shanahan said "touchdown" and walked away before Garoppolo could even receive the snap.



"What a bada**!" Staley said about Shanahan laughing. #49ers



This just further speaks to the relationship that Shanahan and Jimmy Garroppolo have developed in just under three seasons together. The 49ers' offensive architect saw the vulnerability in Cleveland's pre-snap positioning and knew his QB would make the right play.

Quite "bada**" indeed, coach.

