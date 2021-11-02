49ers' Kyle Shanahan not expecting big NFL trade deadline deal

49ers' Shanahan not expecting big deal at NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan is not anticipating the 49ers to make a major move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

“There's always the possibility, those guys talk through everything,” Shanahan told Bay Area reporters Monday afternoon on a conference call. “I’d be surprised if we did. Those trades aren't always as easy as they seem. That's why I think there's a lot of talk through all 32 teams, but when it comes down to it, there's not many that actually happen.

“We're open for stuff that we think that could help us now, but we don't want to do that to the expense of hurting us in the future and there’s a lot of things that go into it. So I won't say never, but I'd be surprised if something that happened.”

The trading deadline is Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

The Los Angeles Rams made a splash on Monday, acquiring 32-year-old edge rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Shanahan said he learned of the trade involving one of the top teams in the NFC West while watching film from the 49ers’ 33-22 victory. The 49ers play the Rams in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.

“It’s like anybody who has got to play against them, you don't want to add Von Miller to the mix,” Shanahan said. “But that's part of this league and it's part of what happens. You have to be ready for anything.

“I know Von’s a real good player and he will definitely help them.”

The 49ers have made two notable trade-deadline deals since Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took over five seasons ago.

In 2017, the 49ers acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick. Two years later, the 49ers landed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders from the Denver Broncos in a move that helped the 49ers win the NFC West and advance to the Super Bowl.

