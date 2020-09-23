49ers’ Kyle Shanahan: Nick Mullens ‘likely’ to start vs. Giants

The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) will be without a slew of stars and starters this Sunday when they return to MetLife Stadium to face the 0-2 New York Giants.

The Niners suffered several key injuries in their 31-13 whitewash of the Jets last week. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were lost for the season with torn ACLs and their two top running backs — Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman — both left the game with sprained knees and also won’t play this Sunday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hurt his ankle in the first half against the Jets and did not return. He was relieved by backup Nick Mullens, who completed 8-of-11 passes for 71 yard and an interception to close out the game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that Garoppolo, who has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and is listed as “day-to-day,” would likely no start this week against the Giants, which means Mullens will get the nod.

Kyle Shanahan said Nick Mullens "most likely" will start against the Giants on Sunday. He said he'd be surprised if Jimmy G is ready, but still holding out hope.





Mullens was the Niners’ quarterback in the last meeting with the Giants on November 20, 2018 at Levis Stadium. He had the 49ers up, 23-20, until the final minute of the game when Eli Manning hit Sterling Shepard for the game-winning score with 0:53 remaining. Mullens completed 27 of 39 passes for 250 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

