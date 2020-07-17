49ers' Kyle Shanahan might be best first-down play-caller in NFL history

Kyle Shanahan undoubtedly is one of the best -- if not the very best -- play-callers in the NFL.

That's not hyperbole. You can simply look at the production of the offenses he has been in charge of, compare it to any other coach over the last decade-plus, and you'll find he has few -- if any -- peers.

That's just in general, across all downs, games and seasons. However, when it comes to the first play of a drive, he has no equal.

Just see for yourself:

Best P&10 (first play of the drive) offenses of the last 4 seasons:

1- 2017 Chargers

2- 2016 Falcons

3- 2019 49ers

4- 2017 49ers

5- 2017 Falcons

6- 2018 49ers



Whole lotta Shanahan on here















— Seth Galina (@pff_seth) July 16, 2020

His record of success is so ridiculous, it should produce a chuckle out of anyone who comes across it. Not only has he led four of the top six first-play offenses over the last four seasons, he also has dominated on first down since he began his coaching career.

Shanahan's first-down offense is a cheat code pic.twitter.com/pvGKJYk3oH — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 16, 2020

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



In his capacity as either offensive coordinator or head coach -- the two positions he has held since 2008 -- Shanahan's first-down offense has ranked among the best six in the league nine times and only fallen outside the top 10 twice. And clearly, he has gotten the most of his personnel, considering the likes of Rex Grossman, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens have been under center for three of those top-10 seasons and two of the top-five.

Story continues

The only two times Shanahan's first-down offense didn't rank among the top 10 in the NFL in terms of yards per play, Robert Griffin III was coming off a torn ACL, LCL and meniscus, and Johnny Manziel was backing up Brian Hoyer.

That says far more about the quarterbacks than it does the play-caller.

[RELATED: Five bold predictions for 49ers' 2020 season ahead of camp]

Success on first down is key for obvious reasons. By putting yourself in advantageous down-and-distances on later downs, it opens up the playbook and keeps the defense guessing. When you're good on first down, you don't often end up in 3rd-and-long.

The 49ers have plenty of talent on offense, but with Shanahan at the helm, he makes it greater than the sum of its parts. As long as he's calling the plays, San Francisco should have a tremendous chance at being one of the best teams in the league on that side of the ball.

49ers' Kyle Shanahan might be best first-down play-caller in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



