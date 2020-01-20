From Senior Bowl to Super Bowl, it's been quite the year for the 49ers' coaching staff.

Coach Kyle Shanahan's team was an abysmal 4-12 last season, going into a tailspin after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL. That turned out to be a "blessing in disguise" for the 49ers, and they never looked back.

The 49ers incredible turnaround hit another level Sunday when they hammered the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game to punch their ticket to Miami and Super Bowl LIV.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shanahan and the 49ers made some history once the clock struck zero at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night.

49ers now join the 1988 Bengals and 1999 Rams as the third team to reach the Super Bowl after winning four or fewer games the previous season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2020

Congrats to the Shanahan family. With Kyle advancing to Super Bowl 54.. they become the 1st father son combo in NFL history to be head coaches of Super Bowl teams. Father Mike a two time winner as Denver's head coach — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 20, 2020

The 49ers have been the most complete team all season. They rolled through the regular season, dismantled the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC divisional round and then embarrassed Aaron Rodgers and Co. on Sunday. Next up in this whirlwind journey is reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who advanced to their first Super Bowl since 1969 with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

[RELATED: 49ers open as slight underdogs vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 54]

Tonight the party is on in Santa Clara. Tomorrow, the South Beach prep begins (and not just the kind Chiefs coach Andy Reid is planning.)

How 49ers, Kyle Shanahan made history by clinching Super Bowl 54 berth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area