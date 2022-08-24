49ers' Kyle Shanahan laughs at Nick Bosa's NFL Top 100 ranking

Shanahan has great response to Bosa's NFL Top 100 ranking originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan doesn’t pay attention to rankings, and he proved just that while discovering where his players landed on the NFL’s annual Top 100 list this year.

Three 49ers players were added to the list as the NFL continues its countdown of the best players of 2022, unveiling Nos. 21-50 on Sunday.

George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner all made the cut, but Bosa’s ranking has raised a few eyebrows.

It even got a chuckle out of Shanahan, who learned of Bosa’s placement while appearing on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” podcast on Wednesday.

After being asked if he was OK with where Bosa made it on the list, Shanahan’s quick response was perfectly on cue.

Shanahan: “Where’d he go?”

Murph: “He went 25th.”

Shanahan: “Yeah, that’s why I don’t pay attention to it.”

Two San Francisco players had already landed on the list, fullback Kyle Juszczyk (No. 100) and safety Jimmie Ward made his debut on the list (No. 96).

Bosa is unarguably the most important player on the 49ers’ defense. He had a career-high in sacks last season and the 24-year-old is on track to have his best season yet.

After an ACL injury ended his 2020 season early, Bosa didn’t appear on last year’s NFL Top 100.

RELATED: Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick

His most recent ranking was No. 17 following his 2019 rookie campaign, dropping eight spots to No. 25 this time around.

But Bosa is more than ready for this season, and the only ranking he cares about right now is with his team as he expects San Francisco to have the best defense in the league.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast