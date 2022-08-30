49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo don't have to mend relationship

Shanahan, Jimmy G don't have to worry about relationship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There do not appear to be any issues between 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

After Garoppolo agreed to a restructured one-year contract on Monday, Shanahan spoke with reporters on a conference call Tuesday, where he explained why his and Garoppolo's relationship does not need mending after the team initially planned on trading him.

“No, there was no relationship to mend," Shanahan said. "Since we made the trade to move up in the draft and we had to tell Jimmy to every day I've had since with him until every day he’s been out here, he’s not in our meetings, but he has been in our building. I've seen him a ton, so there's been no relationship to mend. I think we all understand how hard this sport is. And we also, I'm saying the people in here like with the players, they understand how hard it is. They understand the business part of it. And when you explain things to people, they aren't always happy with everything, but people can respect and understand what the situation is.”

One thing that has been clear throughout the entire process, has been the 49ers' transparency about the situation. San Francisco has been committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance and has been open about their desire to find a trade partner for Garoppolo.

Ultimately, a trade never materialized and both sides agreed to a reunion that benefits both parties. An open line of communication and Garoppolo's presence at the facility helped maintain what already was an amicable relationship.

