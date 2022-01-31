49ers' Kyle Shanahan involved in third historic playoff collapse with loss

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
Shanahan involved in third historic playoff collapse after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan can't seem to get the monkey off his back. 

For the third time in his career, the 49ers' head coach was involved in a historic playoff collapse after San Francisco's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. 

Prior to the heartbreaking loss against the Rams, Shanahan had previously experienced a fourth-quarter collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV as well as the infamous 28-3 collapse against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI where he was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator. 

The 49ers were winning 17-7 through the first three quarters against the Rams, failing to score in the fourth where their fate was sealed on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's backbreaking interception on the final drive. 

San Francisco's chances of winning reached as high as 75 percent at one point. 

It was the Rams, not the 49ers, who overcame the odds Sunday night, winning their first game after trailing by 10-plus points entering the fourth quarter. 

Another heartbreaking postseason loss for the 49ers, who battled and overcame adversity all season long throughout their quest for an appearance in Super Bowl LVI. 

RELATED: Tartt says he deserves criticism for dropped INT in 49ers' loss

It remains unclear what the future holds for San Francisco, but losses like these will only help to fuel the team for another championship run next season. 

