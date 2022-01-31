49ers' Kyle Shanahan involved in third historic playoff collapse with loss

Shanahan involved in third historic playoff collapse after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan can't seem to get the monkey off his back.

For the third time in his career, the 49ers' head coach was involved in a historic playoff collapse after San Francisco's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

Prior to the heartbreaking loss against the Rams, Shanahan had previously experienced a fourth-quarter collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV as well as the infamous 28-3 collapse against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI where he was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator.

Some painful losses in big games for Kyle Shanahan ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/lkBay2kNZV — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 31, 2022

The 49ers were winning 17-7 through the first three quarters against the Rams, failing to score in the fourth where their fate was sealed on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's backbreaking interception on the final drive.

San Francisco's chances of winning reached as high as 75 percent at one point.

It was the Rams, not the 49ers, who overcame the odds Sunday night, winning their first game after trailing by 10-plus points entering the fourth quarter.

Matthew Stafford had lost 26 straight starts (includes playoffs) when trailing by 10+ points entering the 4th, including 0-4 this season.



The Rams had been 0-14 under Sean McVay (includes playoffs) when trailing by 10+ points entering the 4th quarter, including 0-4 this season. pic.twitter.com/Ih6QNtl8ON — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2022

Another heartbreaking postseason loss for the 49ers, who battled and overcame adversity all season long throughout their quest for an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

It remains unclear what the future holds for San Francisco, but losses like these will only help to fuel the team for another championship run next season.