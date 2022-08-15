49ers' Kyle Shanahan explains Trey Lance coaching points on sliding

Shanahan reveals coaching points for Lance on sliding originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On Friday night during the 49ers' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Trey Lance did something he has never done before on a football field -- he slid.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his coaching points have been for Lance to slide in running situations, instead of diving head first, as the quarterback has done in the past. Shanahan has stressed that players need to do what they can to stay healthy through the course of the season.

This is especially true for the franchise quarterback.

“I was expecting him to,” Shanahan said. “I was glad he did. That's something the guys have to get used to. It seems like an easy thing, but it's not as easy as people act, especially when you have a certain style your whole career.”

After Friday’s contest, Lance revealed he has never practiced sliding. Even during his youth baseball career, he only did it a handful of times. The second-year quarterback understands the responsibility he now has to stay healthy and mentally prepared for the time when it became a necessity.

Since Lance was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Shanahan has emphasized to his quarterback to not sustain more contact than necessary. Sliding is an understood option for Lance to utilize.

“He went into games planning to do that last year too,” Shanahan said. “Sometimes your personality and the nature of how you play the position takes over and you don't do what you're planning on doing, so it's good to see him stick with the plan.”

Lance clearly has learned from his rookie season, when he sustained multiple injuries as a result of not sliding. While Shanahan admires his players for the effort to attempt to move the chains, being able to play the following week is much more important.

What might be most impressive is how textbook-perfect Lance’s slide on Friday night actually was. For having never done it on a football field, the 22-year-old looked like a natural. He felt all eyes on him at that moment.

“I’m pretty sure I could hear the whole entire sideline yelling at me to get down,” Lance said “Obviously, I’m in a little bit of a different position now, just trying to take care of myself. I know that me not being available puts our team at a deficit.”

