49ers' Kyle Shanahan expects Tevin Coleman, Jalen Hurd back for Week 5

When the 49ers play their next game in two weeks, they could have two more weapons on offense available to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Running back Tevin Coleman and rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd are making progress in their rehabs, and coach Kyle Shanahan could see both playing in Week 5 against the Browns.

"I think he's got a good chance to come back next week," Shanahan said of Coleman. "He was just jogging and moving pretty well last week, just watching him run on the side. So, he won't be out there tomorrow, but hopefully we'll get him practicing here next Monday."

Coleman carried the ball six times for 23 yards and caught two passes for 33 yards in Week 1 against Tampa Bay before leaving the game with a sprained ankle.

As for Hurd, his injury is a little more serious. Shanahan revealed that the third-round draft pick has been dealing with a stress reaction in his back, which required rest.

But Shanahan believes Hurd is on track to make his NFL debut under the bright lights on Monday, Oct. 7.

"I do expect him back," Shanahan said. "This will be a big week for him with rehab and stuff while we're gone. But yeah, I'm hoping he'll be back next Monday and I'm expecting him to."

The return of Coleman will give Shanahan and the 49ers a crowded backfield. In Coleman's absence, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been given a chance to play and have thrived.

Mostert has 202 rushing yards on 34 carries, while Wilson has four touchdowns since being promoted from the practice squad.

Of course, Matt Breida is the leader in the clubhouse with 226 rushing yards on 41 carries.

"It's always pretty tough to use four backs throughout a game," Shanahan said. "But, that's a problem I'm looking forward to having to try to figure out."

The 49ers currently rank fourth in the NFL in total yards (1,263) and fifth in points scored (96), so adding Coleman and Hurd will just make the offense that much more dynamic.

Shanahan has to be itching to add them to the mix.

