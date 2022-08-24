49ers' Kyle Shanahan evaluates concern over O-line's lack of experience

Shanahan shares level of concern over inexperienced O-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With what appears to be a dominant defense, a young new QB1 blossoming behind the best tackle in the NFL, and a “wizard” of a coach controlling it all -- the 49ers are expected to be a strong team in the NFC this season.

But of course, no team is perfect.

Aside from nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, San Francisco’s interior offensive line lacks experience. And lined up in front of a second-year quarterback, it’s definitely an area of concern.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” podcast on Wednesday to talk about his level of worry with the O-line.

“Yeah, you always wish you had more experience,” Shanahan said. “You always wish you had five Pro-Bowlers in there who have been playing a while, but this is part of the league. And losing a good player like Laken [Tomlinson] last year in free agency, we had to step up and get some guys.”

"Hopefully we’ll get Mike [McGlinchey] back and hopefully Jaylon Moore will be healthy. And I’m hoping that we’ll have a group of nine guys that we know are going to have to help us throughout the year, but it’s definitely nice having Trent over there on the left side.”

McGlinchey, who underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn right quadriceps last November, felt irritation in his knee after just nine snaps in the preseason opener vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Although making good progress, Shanahan has a backup ready to go for McGlinchey.

"Colton McKivitz has been taking that spot, he’s been doing a hell of a job in camp so far," Shanahan said. "[We] just got Jaylon Moore back in practice yesterday which is good to get some depth there. He should get a chance to get his first playing time on Thursday which is good.

"Mike, we’re trying to wait and see with Mike. We’re not too concerned about it, it didn’t seem like a big thing but he had a little irritation after that first game and he got a little help on it and now we’re trying to take a week off and just let it rest and see how he comes back the week after this. And we feel it’ll be good but we’re on a wait-and-see approach right now."

Even though Shanahan acknowledged the 49ers' wants, he’s more than confident in what the team does have and is eager for what’s to come.

“I’m excited for [Aaron] Banks and what he's done this offseason,” Shanahan said. “I was excited to get a guy in here like [Spencer] Burford [who] has the ability to at least start at that position.

“And then just having guys like Dan Brunskill who’s done it here for the last few years and is a solid guy that we can rely on and put in there at any time if those guys aren’t ready to go. And I like some of these young guys who have been competing here since we’ve got them. It’s still not settled yet how this game (49ers vs. Houston Texans) ends up, how these next 17 days go.”

