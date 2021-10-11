49ers' Kyle Shanahan declares 'nothing's changed' with QB situation

Shanahan makes it clear 'nothing's changed' with QB situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Trey Lance’s first start with the 49ers will not immediately lead to a second assignment after the bye week.

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started the 49ers’ first four games of the season before he left the team’s game last week with a calf injury. Garoppolo was unable to practice last week and was ruled out of action.

Shanahan said on Friday that Garoppolo would have started against the Arizona Cardinals if he were 100 percent. And it sounds as if there is little chance for a switch on the 49ers' depth chart.

“No, nothing’s changed,” Shanahan said after the 49ers’ 17-10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. “It’s just one game. It’s one game. It’s a tough loss right there, and I’ll talk to our whole team tomorrow and think of how we can get our whole team better coming back off the bye.”

Garoppolo appears to be on pace to return to action when the 49ers come back off their bye week to face the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 24 at Levi’s Stadium.

Lance experienced his ups and downs in his first start, but he clearly flashed the skills that the 49ers believe will eventually enable him to become the franchise quarterback.

Lance completed 15 of 29 pass attempts for 182 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, which came on the first drive of the game when Cardinals safety Budda Baker picked off his pass intended for Travis Benjamin.

“I thought he did some really good things,” Shanahan said of Lance. “It definitely wasn’t perfect, which no one ever has been. The first pick I thought just sailed on him. He was going to the right spot but it just got away from him on the first drive.

“I thought overall, I think we could’ve done better around him. I thought he did good enough to win.”

Lance showed the dual-threat abilities that prompted the 49ers to select him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance rushed for a game-high 89 yards on 16 attempts.

“I wanted him to go out there and play like he’s been doing in practice and be comfortable in the offense, especially a tough environment like that, one that he’s never been in before,” Shanahan said. “And, for the most part, I think he did.”