49ers' Kyle Shanahan confident in rookie tackle Jaylon Moore

Shanahan confident in Moore if Williams can't play

The 49ers once again are snake-bitten by injuries to some of their most important players.

This week, it happens to be their Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams, who suffered an ankle injury in the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, was trending in the right direction immediately after the game but re-injured the ankle in practice during San Francisco's Week 6 Bye.

“Yeah, it's stemming from the Cardinals game," coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday. "We didn't think it was as bad as it obviously is. As tough as he is, being able to finish that game and everything, but he re-zinged it a little bit at practice on Monday and hasn't been able to go since. But Trent out of anybody on this team, we’ll take up all the way to game time. So that's why he's still there.”

Williams' status for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts is "doubtful," which means rookie tackle Jaylon Moore will fill in as a replacement.

“If Trent can’t go, it'd be Jaylon," Shanahan said.

A fifth-round draft pick by the 49ers this year, the Western Michigan product impressed throughout training camp and the preseason. Fast forward to Sunday, and there's a good chance Moore will be replacing one of the best left tackles to ever play the game.

Shanahan is confident in his rookie.

“I think he's done a real good job," Shanahan said. "You have to get thrown out into battle and you’ve got to deal with the NFL and how it is. So, there'll always be adjustments with that, but every time he's gone out there, whether it's in the preseason, whether it's been in these practices, the game's not too big for him. He gets better the more he plays. And if he does get that opportunity Sunday night, it'll be a hell of an opportunity for him and I know he'll be ready.”

At 6-foot-4, 311 pounds with 33 3/8 inch arms, Moore is a similar size to Williams (6-foot-5, 320 pounds, 34 1/4 inch arms). The physical traits are there, but we'll have to wait and see how the rookie performs under the bright lights on Sunday Night Football.

