SANTA CLARA -- Robert Saleh remains as one of seven known candidates for the Cleveland Browns head-coaching job after interviewing for the vacancy over the weekend.

Saleh, the 49ers' defensive coordinator, took care of the interview before the 49ers even knew they would face the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Now, Saleh's focus is entirely on preparing for Saturday's game at Levi's Stadium.

"We had time off, so it just works out," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday. "It was great getting the bye week, so it wasn't an issue at all. When all of us had a couple of off days to rest with our families, Saleh was in here working for an interview."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Four of the Browns' coaching candidates are on teams still alive in the playoffs. In addition to Saleh, the Browns are considering Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz are also reportedly scheduled to interview for the job this week. Schwartz and Saleh are the only defensive coaches being considered for the position.

[RELATED: Odds where 49ers stand among Super Bowl contenders]

Shanahan said there is no doubt in his mind that Saleh made an impression with the Cleveland Browns. Shanahan hired Saleh for his staff in 2017 before ultimately deciding to name him defensive coordinator.

"You'd have to ask them, but I'm pretty confident how Saleh did," Shanahan said of the interview with the Browns. "Saleh is well-prepared for that type of stuff. He's unbelievably impressive if anyone sits down to interview him, just like he was when I did. So if that's what they're looking for, I know they are going to be pumped with what they saw."

49ers' Kyle Shanahan confident Robert Saleh nailed Browns interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area