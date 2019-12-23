49ers' Kyle Shanahan confident regardless of how NFC playoffs set up

The NFL's 256th and final regular-season game of 2019 will be the most important.

The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will be in the national spotlight Sunday night, as the game was flexed from an afternoon slot into prime time.

"I kind of expected it and it's exciting," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We always like that. The only negative is that it probably gives Seattle fans a little bit more time, but that doesn't matter too much because it's always as loud as it can be there.

"It's always fun and an honor to have the 2019 season, for us and Seattle, to be the only two teams playing there at the end where everyone gets a chance to watch you. I know it's a big game and we're excited the whole country gets to see it."

It's a quite simple scenario for the 49ers. If they beat the Seahawks, they will finish the regular season with a 13-3 record, the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If the 49ers lose, the season continues, of course. But the 49ers' road would become a lot more difficult with a wild-card weekend road trip to open the playoffs.

"The goal here is always we'd much rather only have to play two games than three games, so that's obviously what we're going for," said Shanahan, whose team is 6-1 this season on the road.

"Regardless of how this ends up, we're pumped to be in the playoffs and whether we're playing at home for two or on the road, we're going to be excited and confident to go into any of those situations."

